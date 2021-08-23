PowerPool Price Hits $1.53 (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $12.71 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00003089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00051297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.63 or 0.00832734 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002087 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,894,723 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

