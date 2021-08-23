PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.25

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 2096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWSC. William Blair assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

