PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PREKF. Raymond James increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of PREKF stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

