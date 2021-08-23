Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.00

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 115.80 ($1.51), with a volume of 1437842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFD shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.07. The stock has a market cap of £991.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

