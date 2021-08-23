PRIA (PRIA) Reaches Market Cap of $236,874.08

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.42 or 0.00006907 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PRIA has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. PRIA has a market cap of $236,874.08 and $1,875.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00833725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00103202 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.