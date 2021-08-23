PRIZM (PZM) One Day Volume Hits $784,208.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and $784,208.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002144 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000101 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,839,089,447 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

