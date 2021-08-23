Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $638,247.84 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PCOR traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $87.33. 596,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,284. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $264,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.