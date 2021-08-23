Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $638,247.84 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PCOR traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $87.33. 596,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,284. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $264,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.
Recommended Story: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.