Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Insider Sells $49,552.32 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PCOR traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,284. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $108.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

