Prometeus (PROM) Hits Market Cap of $329.67 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $20.04 or 0.00039699 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $329.67 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00057403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.43 or 0.00818956 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

