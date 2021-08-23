Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $175.39

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.39 and last traded at $175.28, with a volume of 22626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.05.
PFPT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 1.20.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.
About Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
