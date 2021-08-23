Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $175.39

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.39 and last traded at $175.28, with a volume of 22626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.05.

PFPT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.