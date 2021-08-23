ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Trading Up 1.4%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)’s stock price were up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.45. Approximately 1,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 589.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $757,000.

