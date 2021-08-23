ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.07 ($23.61).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM stock opened at €15.49 ($18.22) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.