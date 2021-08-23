Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stake Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $70.29 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

