Provoco Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $286.00 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $79,977.89 and $286.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00824790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.