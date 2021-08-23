Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Billion

Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will post $13.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.27 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $13.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $53.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.70 billion to $54.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $54.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.74 billion to $54.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

