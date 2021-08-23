Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Shares of PUK stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12. Prudential has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $44.99.
About Prudential
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
