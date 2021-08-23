Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12. Prudential has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 72,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Prudential by 2.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

