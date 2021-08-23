PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,191,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after buying an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after buying an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after buying an additional 45,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $80.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

