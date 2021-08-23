Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00058080 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

