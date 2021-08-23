Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSTG. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,133. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 326.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 215,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 26.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,326,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.3% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

