Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.72. 49,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 79,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

