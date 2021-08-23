Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Tops $11.16 on Top Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $11.16 or 0.00022469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $8,741.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00133886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00161374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,628.40 or 0.99893269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.03 or 0.01016544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.89 or 0.06720607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.