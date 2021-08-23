Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Issued By William Blair

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CDK Global in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. William Blair also issued estimates for CDK Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 190.29% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

