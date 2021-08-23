Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BioLineRx Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BLRX opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 89.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 238,133 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth about $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 115.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

