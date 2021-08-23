Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cisco Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of CSCO opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.40. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

