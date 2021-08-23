Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cisco Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.40. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

