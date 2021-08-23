Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tencent Holdings Limited Issued By KeyCorp (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tencent in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tencent in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tencent from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.84.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $56.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $538.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60. Tencent has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $99.40.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

