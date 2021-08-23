Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

NYSE MSGS opened at $161.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.01. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

