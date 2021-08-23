Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issued By Capital One Financial

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

NYSE OFC opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,545.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,986 shares of company stock valued at $458,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

