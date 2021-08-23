Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kaltura Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kaltura in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $13.20 on Monday. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

