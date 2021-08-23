Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $9.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $167,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $567,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,662.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 148.3% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 257,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 153,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

