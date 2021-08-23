Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

NYSE:AVB opened at $224.63 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $232.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,136 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

