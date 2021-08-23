Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.19. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.