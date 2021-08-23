Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issued By B. Riley

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Fortress Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $309.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

