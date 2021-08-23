Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Apartment Income REIT Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a research report issued on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

AIRC opened at $49.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 28.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,089,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $94,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,887 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $66,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

