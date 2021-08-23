Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Corporación América Airports S.A. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corporación América Airports in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corporación América Airports’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Corporación América Airports stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $808.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,698,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

