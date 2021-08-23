Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at Williams Capital dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Williams Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Williams Capital also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQT. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

NYSE:EQT opened at $16.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

