Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $12.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.94.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $319.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.80. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $336.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

