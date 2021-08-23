Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for QuickLogic Co. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QuickLogic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QuickLogic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

QUIK has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $59.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.