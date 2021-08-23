Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 20th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $66.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $901,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 12.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Stericycle by 115,446.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.