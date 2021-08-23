Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stevanato Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STVN. UBS Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Stevanato Group stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

