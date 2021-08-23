Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Increased by Analyst

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a report issued on Friday, August 20th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NYSE STVN opened at $24.69 on Monday. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

