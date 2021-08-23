Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BJ. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $56.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $65,299,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $61,859,000.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

