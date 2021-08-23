Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Cut by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $208.21 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.