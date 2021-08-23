Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lowered by Analyst

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victory Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

VCTR opened at $34.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 31.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,388 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.