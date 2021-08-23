Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Issued By Scotiabank

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of SQM opened at $49.66 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after buying an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after buying an additional 583,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

