Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Boosted by Cormark

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

BOS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.70.

TSE BOS opened at C$39.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$15.09 and a 52 week high of C$43.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

