Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $176.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $176.51 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

