Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $166.64 on Monday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.