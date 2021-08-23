Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duke Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

DUK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

DUK opened at $107.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

