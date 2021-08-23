Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Target Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Shares of Target stock opened at $253.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Target by 6.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Target by 84.4% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 59.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Target by 8.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

